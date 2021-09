Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba called on senior CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhalanath Khanal today and inquired about his health condition.

Prime Minister Deuba met leader Khanal at the latter's residence in Dallu and took note about his health and wished him a speedy recovery, said Govinda Pariyar, Press Assistant to the Prime Minister. Khanal returned home after receiving a kidney transplant in India recently

Source: National News Agency Nepal