Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has inquired about health condition of Nara Bahadur Balayar, a resident of Dhangadi now being treated at Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital.

PM Deuba reached the hospital today around 11 am, and took stock of Balayar's health condition with the patient's families and medical team attending to him, according to the hospital.

On the occasion, the Head of the Government wished for his speedy recovery.

Balayar has been suffering from kidney disease for a long time. He has been admitted to the hospital after he had problems with both kidneys.

Source: National News Agency Nepal