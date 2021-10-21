Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has started onsite visit of Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces to take stock about the losses caused by recent floods and landslides.

Prime Minister Deuba at Surkhet airport today took information about the damage caused by landslides and floods in Karnali province from Karnali Province government and Chiefs of the security bodies.

Talking briefly to media persons at Surkhet airport, he said that he was saddened from huge loss of life and property due to natural disasters following unseasonal rains.

PM Deuba shared, "Meteorologists have said that climate change is the reason behind this disaster. There is a huge loss of life and property in Sudurpaschim Province as compared to other provinces. The government has already taken decision to provide appropriate relief. The government will provide it on time."

Eight persons have lost their lives and three were injured in landslide and flood in Karnali that took place from Sunday.

Brigadier General of Surkhet-based Western Command Headquarters of Nepali Army, Yograj Sharma, briefed PM Deuba about the damages caused by landslides and floods.

On the occasion, Karnali Province Chief Govinda Prasad Kalauni, Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Nepali Congress General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka, among others, had welcomed PM Deuba at the airport.

Source: National News Agency Nepal