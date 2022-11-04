General

He is all set to address the election meet at Nawadurga rural municipality and Ganyamdhura.

PM Deuba has been in Dadeldhura since Thursday so as to emerge the alliance candidates victorious.

He will address the election-focused mass gatherings in the district headquarters on Thursday.

As per the programme schedule. PM Deuba will remain in the district up to November 8. During his stay in the district, he would attend total seven election-focused gatherings in Dadeldhura.

PM Deuba is also scheduled to meet with the leaders and cadres of the coalition and his own party Nepali Congress during the campaign.

Along with PM Deuba, NC central member and his spouse Dr Arzoo Deuba, central member Nain Singh Mahar, CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate for Dadeldhura province (a) Khagaraj Bhatta, province (b) candidate and Sudurpaschim Province’s Minister for Social Development Govinda Raj Bohora and other leaders of ruling coalition partners are scheduled to address the election mass gatherings. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal