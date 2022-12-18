General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has unveiled a life-size statue of late former PM and saint leader Krishna Prasad Bhattarai here today. The statue has been set up in the premises of the water processing center of the Melamchi Water Project at Sundarijal, Kathmandu.

Leader Bhattarai envisioned the project some 30 years ago when he was elected PM of the interim Council of Ministers formed after the people’s movement in 2046 BS.

On the occasion, PM Deuba said the dream of leader Bhattarai was realised after the residents of the Kathmandu Valley got the water from the project.

The government has prioritised the issue of seeking long-term solutions to the problem of shortage of drinking water in the Valley, he said.

The distribution of the Melamchi water in the Valley took place back in 2077 BS. However, the flooding after 15 June, 2021 destroyed the project thus halting it. Following this, the project resumed recently. Required preparations would take place to continue water distribution to the Kathmandu folks, said PM Deuba.

In another context, he said he would make directions to address the complaints by people’s representatives that local people have been charged for entering the Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park at Sundarijal at Gokaneshwor Municipality-1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal