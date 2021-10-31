General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is currently in the UK, remained busy on Sunday too for attending different programmes and meetings.

On Sunday, British Minister for London and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets) Paul Scully called on PM Deuba.

On the occasion, PM Deuba urged the British industrialists and business persons for their investment in Nepal’s green and clean energy.

In response, Minister Paul committed the best possible support from the side of the UK government after holding further discussions with the higher level, according to Secretary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharatraj Paudyal.

Earlier on Sunday, the PM held discussions with the office-bearers of Gurkha Army Ex-Servicemen Organisation (GAESO) and urged them to put forth their demands as per the British laws while assuring them of support on part of Nepal government.

On Sunday itself, PM Deuba also met with Chief Operating Officer of World Energy Council, Tania Baumann.

Similarly, the PM attended a reception organised by Chargé d'affaires of Embassy of Nepal in London Roshan Khanal.

On the occasion, he said that Nepal would raise the issues of climate change impacts in the COP-26.

PM Deuba is attending the World Leaders' Summit in the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) on Monday and Tuesday.

Minister for Forest and Environment Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav is also present in the Nepali delegation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal