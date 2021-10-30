General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs) here to send investment from the UK to Nepal for the socio-economic development of the motherland.

At a programme organised here Saturday by Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) UK chapter, the PM expressed readiness to support the investors for luring their investments in Nepal.

The issues of Nepali citizenship and visa to the NRNs should be passed from the parliament following the political consensus among the political parties, PM Deuba made it clear.

On the occasion, patron of NRNA UK chapter Sher Bahadur Sunar drew PM Deuba’s attention to take special efforts to resolve the problems of ex-Gurkha servicemen.

Likewise, president of NRNA UK chapter Prem Gahamagar called for making investment-friendly environment in Nepal.

PM Deuba is currently in the UK by leading a Nepali delegation to attend the World Leaders' Summit in the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP26 is taking place in Glasgow city of Scotland, the UK from October 31 to November 12.

Later today, PM Deuba is scheduled to attend the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Nepal and the UK-Nepal Trade and Investment Forum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal