Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes to all the Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of Maghi and Makar Sankranti that falls on Magh 1st of Nepali calendar every year.

In a message of best wishes given today, PM Deuba wished everyone good health, happiness, peace and longevity. Deuba urged one and all to observe the festival adhering to health and safety protocols against COVID-19 since, he said, the new variant of COVID-19 had caused greater risk.

"Although the preventive measures against COVID-19 taken by the government were effective, the new variant of COVID-19 has increased a great deal of risk. Hence, I urge one and all to celebrate the festival with fanfare but in serious consideration of all precautions against COVID-19," the PM appealed in the message.

The Tharus and Magar among other ethnic communities mark Magh 1st as Maghi festival while Nepalis in general celebrate it as Maghe Sankranti or Makar Sankranti. It is believed that the Sun enters into the northern hemisphere from today onwards.

Stating that our cultures and festivities possess distinct properties, PM Deuba reminded the unity in diversity and social amity are our cultural assets.

Furthermore, he expressed his confidence that the festival would help in further strengthening the bond among the Nepalis as well as the mutual goodwill and tolerance in the Nepali society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal