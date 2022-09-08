General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has wished for peace, prosperity and happiness to all Nepalis living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the Indra Jastra festival today.

In the message, PM Deuba said the festival observed by showing gratitude to God Indra, the god of rains and good harvest, has shown that there is inseparable relations between nature and human.

The festival celebrated for century-long time would inspire us for protection and preservation of our ancient civilization and culture, the PM believed.

Moreover, PM Deuba said the festival observed in the Kathmandu Valley and vicinity would foster further harmony, tolerance and national unity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal