Gobinda Pariyar, press advisor to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, has been recommended as a candidate for the House of Representatives member under the proportional system from Kathmandu constituency 6.

A meeting of the NC regional committee on Thursday recommended Pariyar in men's category. Pariyar, a NC general convention representative from the area, got party active membership from the Kathmandu Metropolitan City-26, 10 years ago. Earlier, he served as a member of NC central publicity department. He got a degree in journalism from the Ohio University in the United States of America and a master's degree in sociology from the Tribhuvan University.

Source: National News Agency Nepal