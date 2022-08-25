General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who also holds the defence portfolio, has directed the Nepali Army (NA) to maintain people's trust and confidence.

Inaugurating the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Conference-2022 at Army Headquarters on Thursday, the Prime Minister said honesty and integrity of the office-bearers in the leading position could boost the morale of the entire force.

Prime Minister Deuba said the NA which carries the sensitive responsibility like country's security and defence has made crucial contribution in maintaining country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

Likewise, he said National Defence University is being run aiming at developing a common understanding on defence security formulation as well as to produce skilled human resources at home on national security and to promote high-level study and research on security and defence.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma shared that the NA was cautious and alert towards the issues of national interests while considering the security sensitivities of neighbouring countries while maintaining balanced ties with them.

The CoAS also expressed his firm commitment to timely completion of the national pride projects including Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhesh Expressway by ensuring resources in coordination with the concerned bodies.

On the occasion, a performance contract was signed between Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Kiran Raj Sharma and CoAS Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal