Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the government is committed to conducting the voting for the elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) on coming November 20 in an impartial and free atmosphere.

In his address to a special ceremony organised by the Eighth Constitution and National Day Programme Main Committee at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel here today, the Prime Minister said the election is the means of ensuring power handover in a peaceful way as per the democratic process. “It is also the means of making the Constitution vibrant and functional.”

Expressing his hope that the government would help the Election Commission conduct the elections successfully, the Prime Minister said the government sole mission was to enhance people’s prosperity, economic status and dignity. “I thereby on this occasion urge all political parties, civil society, intellectuals and the private sector to gear up for achieving the greater goal for development and prosperity without having any prejudices and by keeping the interest of the nation and people first.”

“Onward the rapid economic transformation of the nation, strengthening of good governance and improvement of people’s livelihood is our destination,” the Prime Minister stressed.

According to the Prime Minister, it is urgent to protect and promote nation’s sovereignty and independence and undertake efforts to materialize people’s dream for prosperity.

Stating that democracy is rule of people, by people and for people, the Prime Minister said in democracy the entire decisive power is centered on people’s sovereignty and access, and the participation of the people from all classes and communities to each State apparatus is ensured in the democratic system.

The Prime Minister further said, “In a democracy all people should have the ground to equally exercise rights granted by the Constitution and laws.”

Every governance system should incorporate the interest of all people and they should have equal rights to be part of State’s opportunities. “None should be left behind,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Stating that the implementation of the constitution had taken a pace and the government was on the way to maintain political stability, peace, good governance and fulfil people’s expectation, he said there was a need to bring drastic changes in our thought, action, tendency and works to institutionalise this system along with political changes.

“The constitution has ended social evil practices and anomalies including untouchability, discrimination and suppression, and it has bound the Nepali society with racial, language, religious, cultural and geographical diversity in the thread of the broader national unity,” the PM observed.

Referring to COVID-19 and dengue outbreak taking their toll across the country, he sought coordinative efforts from all to contain the outbreak and help return the country to normalcy.

On the occasion, the PM offered his tributes to all known and unknown martyrs who sacrificed their lives during various democratic movements.

Others present on the occasion were President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, and high ranking government officials and employees.

Source: National News Agency Nepal