Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes to all Nepali brothers and sisters living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the Tamu Lhosar today.

In the message of best wishes, PM Deuba wished peace, prosperity and happiness to all. Tamu or the Gurung people across the country are celebrating the New Year (Lho) today. The festival bears a significance and unique identity.

"Nepal is full of diverse cultures with unique identity and features. There is unity among diversity. Such festivals are examples of religious and cultural coexistence and tolerance. They foster further harmony and unity," PM Deuba observed, adding Lhosar is one among such festivals.

PM Deuba urged the festival revelers to maintain safety protocol in the wake of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal