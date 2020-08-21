General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged one and all to carry out social conducts as per the advice of experts and the government's directives since this year's Teej festival is being observed in a difficult situation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message of greetings on the occasion of Teej festival today, PM Oli has extended best wishes for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the Nepali sisters within the country and abroad as well as for their families.

He has urged all to celebrate the festival remaining within the limits set by the pandemic giving high priority to the safety of their lives as the situation demanded avoidance of organising gatherings, dances and celebrations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal