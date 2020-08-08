General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for study and research on Ayodhyapuri, the birthplace of Hindu God Ram in Nepal. He made the call in a telephone conversation on Friday with the chairperson of ward no. 9 of Madi municipality, where Ayodhyapuri is located.

Ward chairperson Shiva Hari Subedi said the Prime Minister also inquired about the developments taking place in the area. “As people in India were themselves not very confident about Ayodhya in their country, we need to carry out more study and preservation in our Ayodhya,” Subedi quoted the Prime Minister as saying. Someswar Gadhi, Balmiki Ashram also provides a strong basis for the Ayodhya in Nepal.

Urging the ward chairperson to start preservation of religious heritage and archeological artifacts in Madi, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to a discussion with the team from Madi soon. The Prime Minister also shared that a large pooja programme will be organised on the occasion of coming Ramnawami festival to begin work in the area.

“The Prime Minister has directed us to carry out study and preservation work in coordination with the Department of Archeaology,” Subedi said.

Meanwhile, a team led by Mayor of the municipality Thakur Dhakal is leaving for Kathmandu for a meeting with the Prime Minister on the matter today. The team includes ward chairperson Subedi, CPN Madi Chair Prabhu Mahato, Secretary Narad Mani Dhakal and others. “We are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister this afternoon,” Dhakal said.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister had made a statement during Bhanu Jayanti on July 13 describing Thori of Nepal as the birthplace of Ram. Ancient coins, remains of very old buildings and other archaeological items are being discovered regularly in Ayodhyapuri, Balmiki Ashram and Goddhak area of Madi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal