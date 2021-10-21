Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the Chief District Officers and Chiefs of security bodies in the districts affected by recent floods and landslides to ensure the prompt rescue and evacuation of the survivors.

The Prime Minister has announced relief assistance to the survivors, monetary aid to those rendered homeless to build houses and medical support to the needy. Combined efforts are required to deal with the disaster, according to the Prime Minister, who urged authorities concerned to ensure prompt services to the affected.

The Prime Minister's instructions came during his visit to the flood-affected districts in the Far West Province. Today he arrived Doti.

PM Deuba is accompanied by Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Ale and former ministers NP Saud, Ramesh Lekhak and Bir Bahadur Balayar.

The high-level delegation is scheduled to visit all nine districts in the Province and it had left Kathmandu this morning for the Province. It arrived the district headquarters Dipayal Silgadhi via Surkhet. The team made an aerial inspection to the disaster-hit zones.

The Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said it was decided to ensure relief packages including the monetary aid for the survivors. “The government is with the survivors of the floods and landslides and I assure that the government would address the problems of the affected.”

He took time to urge employees to swing into action for restoring highway and rural roads disrupted by the incidents of floods and landslides.

According to Doti’s Chief District Officer Shankar Bahadur Bista, a total of 14 people have lost their lives to the disaster alone in Doti while one has gone mission. Similarly, 13 have been injured. The disasters have killed 35 livestock, leaving 25 hurt and 20 missing.

Likewise, 110 households have been affected while the number of displaced people is 500. The team is scheduled to leave for Chainpur of Bajhang from here to take stock of the losses caused by the disasters and from Chainpur, it will head towards Dhungad, the bordering of Baitadi and Doti districts.

The PM's team will visit Dadeldhurta district headquarters Amargadhi, Jogbudha; and Dodhara-Chandani and Brhamadev area in Kanchanpur district as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal