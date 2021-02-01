General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated the country's largest power substation located at Dhalkebar of Dhanusha district today.

The power substation was constructed at the joint investment of the government of Nepal and Nepal Electricity Authority and concessional loan of the World Bank. It is of 400, 220 and 132 KV capacity.

Three 315 MVA transformers, 400 and 220 KV transformers and one 80 MVA capacity 400 KV reactor have been currently connected to the GIS-equipped substation, built under the federal government's National Power Development Decade program. About 900 MW of electricity can be exchanged from it.

The largest among the operational substations in the country, its tests were conducted last month with additional power of 315 MVA.

The sub-station has been taken as the biggest success in NEA's history. With this infrastructure, the sub-station has become the biggest centre for east-west power supply in the country and trade with India. Around 1,000 MW electricity would be exchanged between Nepal and India from this sub-station and electricity of Upper Tamakoshi would be supplied at 220 KV through two feeders from Khimti.

Similarly, after the completion of the construction of 400 KV transmission line from Hetauda to Inaruwa, the capacity to transfer up to 2,000 MW electricity towards Hetauda and up to 2,000 MW towards Inaruwa would be ready.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli said that the achievement made in construction of the country's largest substation has presented an example that the country could be illuminated. He said, "Now, a base has been built to produce power as per the need."

Prime Minister Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had jointly inaugurated the Dalkebar-Mujjafar and Arun III hydropower projects five years ago.

Saying infrastructure has been built to sell power to India and Bangladesh in days ahead, PM Oli shared that serious discussion was underway regarding to sell power.

Similarly, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi said that a foundation for the construction of a modern Nepal and increasing income source through export of power along with a dream of illuminated Nepal has been set.

Energy Secretary, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said that the construction of the largest substation is a historic achievement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal