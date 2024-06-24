PM likely to visit Beijing in between July 8-11: Hasan

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to pay her bilateral visit to Beijing any day in between July 8 and July 11.

“We expect that the upcoming Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing will significantly advance the development cooperation between Bangladesh and China,” he told reporters after a meeting with the visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao at a hotel in the city.

“His (Liu) visit (in Dhaka) before our Prime Minister’s visit (to Beijing) is significant … we are also looking forward to the (PM’s) visit,” said the foreign minister.

Dr Hasan said issues related to trade and security would be given priority during the prime minister’s visit to China.

During the today’s meeting, the foreign minister sought China’s cooperation in the inclusion of Bangladesh in the BRICS in either form of membership or partnership.

Mentioning that China is Bangladesh’s largest development and major

trade partner, Hasan said, they also discussed in reducing the trade gap between Bangladesh and China.

“We discussed the trade deficit. We import about $13 billion from China, whereas our exports are just under $1 billion,” the foreign minister said.

Hasan urged China to import world-standard Bangladesh-made pharmaceuticals, leather, and ceramic products to reduce the trade gap.

The foreign minister said he sought China’s help in mounting pressure on Myanmar to commence repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their land of origin in Rakhine.

He said Liu expressed Beijing’s keen interest in increasing Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

Hasan said the Gaza situation has also come up in the discussion while he said Dhaka expects to see more Chinese role in the Gaza issue.

Replying to a query, the foreign minister said there was no discussion on the Teesta mega plan during today’s meeting.

Hasan said a delegation of Awami League senior members will visit China soon to increase political party-le

vel cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha