Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday met with a delegation led by President of Assembly of Extremadura, one of the autonomous communities of Spain, Blanca Martin.

During the meeting held at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, the Prime Minister Deuba expressed happiness towards Spain’s move to develop Lumbini Garden Project there while announcing Nepal Government’s full support for the same.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that development of Lumbini Garden Project and such meetings would further strengthen Nepal-Spain ties.

During the meeting, President Blanca extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Deuba for his time despite his busy schedule.

Source: National News Agency Nepal