Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended best wishes for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to all Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

May this festival inspire all to build a good-cultured society while increasing harmony, fraternity and friendship among entire Nepali population, said the Prime Minister in a message of greetings today.

On this day, Hindu people celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who is considered the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Devotees especially women observe a fast, spend the night chanting prayers and devotional songs and dancing and lighting oil-fed lamps.

Source: National News Agency Nepal