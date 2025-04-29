PM Office Takes Initiative to Resolve Issues in National Priority Road Projects



Kathmandu: A discussion was held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) with an on-site study report on the presence of concerned ministries’ secretaries for fixing problems of national priority road projects.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting, which took place at Singha Durbar, was attended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Economic Advisor Dr. Yubaraj Khatiwada and employees of the private secretariat. A presentation was delivered on the report received from the on-site monitoring of various national priority road projects under construction.





During the meeting, PM’s Private Secretary (Joint Secretary) Binod Bahadur Kunwar outlined the ground realities of the Kakadbhitta-Lokhi, Kanchanpur-Kamala, Kamala-Pathlaiya, Narayangadh-Butwal, and Butwal-Gorusinge road sections, along with the Nagdhunga-Naubise-Mugling, Mugling-Pokhara road section, and the Nagdhunga and Siddhababa Tunnels.





Mohdatta Bhatta, Chief District Engineer at the Prime Minister’s Office, provided recommendations to address the challenges encountered in these projects. The findings highlighted the need for a coordinated working style to resolve project delays caused by issues related to on-site drinking water, drainage, tree felling, power pole transfer, and optical fiber management.





The meeting concluded with a resolution for local levels to ensure the availability of construction materials, such as stones, mud, and sand, within 15 days by collecting revenue as per the prevailing law. Additionally, it was decided that each local level must facilitate the provision of local construction materials for national priority projects within three months of the fiscal year’s start.





The PM’s private secretariat has been actively following and facilitating development projects nationwide for the past few months. The meeting also resolved to remove electricity poles of the Nepal Electricity Authority within 15 days and to ensure that local governments provide necessary construction materials in a timely manner.





Furthermore, it was suggested that the Ministry of Forest and Environment should initiate the process to review the jurisdiction of environmental impact assessment preparation and approval of the projects. The formation of an empowered high-level coordination committee at the OPMCM was recommended to address issues of obstruction, monitoring, and progress in the projects effectively.





Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Gokarna Mani Duwadi, assured that the ministry is always prepared to address law and order issues at project sites. Meanwhile, Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Rabi Lal Pantha, emphasized the need for a Development Act for the use and management of river-borne natural resources at the local level. Forest and Environment Secretary Dr. Rajendra Prasad Mishra highlighted the necessity for clarity on forest and environment-related laws and jurisdictions.

