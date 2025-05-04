Contact Us
PM Oli and Maoist Chair Dahal Discuss Transitional Justice and Contemporary Issues


Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had a meeting today. Discussions on transitional justice and contemporary issues took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister’s Human Rights Advisor Agni Kharel and Maoist Center leader Barshaman Pun. The discussions focused on addressing transitional justice matters, which remain crucial in the ongoing political landscape. The leaders also exchanged views on other significant contemporary issues that affect the nation.

