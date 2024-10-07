PM Oli briefs President Paudel about Nepal’s participation in 79th UNGA



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called on President Ramchandra Paudel at the Office of President- Shital Niwas-today.

The meeting was focused on briefing President Paudel about PM Oli’s recent participation in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

PM Oli had led the Nepali delegation to the 79th UNGA.

Present in the meeting were Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Chief Advisor of PM Oli, Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and other officials.

Source: National News Agency RSS