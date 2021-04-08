Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the business community to focus on increasing production and productivity, and thereby employment generation.

Inaugurating the 70th annual general meeting of Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) here today, the Prime Minister said that resource mobilisation should be stressed for enhancing production and productivity.

Asking the business persons and entrepreneurs to invest more for increasing production and productivity, the Prime Minister said that the government was working to clear policy and procedural hassles that could surface to that end.

The processes are supposed to be more simplified, the Prime Minister said, while promising to unveil one-stop service to facilitate the service delivery and end administrative burden. He also assured to further simplify the government policies and reform programmes to ensure investment-friendly environment in the country.

Suggesting that the business sector should import only consumer goods and increase the production of export-oriented goods, PM Oli said that country's trade deficit could be narrowed down through import replacement and export promotion. "Move ahead with the commitment and self-confidence to build the nation. The government is ready to assist you," PM Oli added.

Saying that the government has advanced with a clear vision for nation's industrial development, the PM expected the private sector's support to translate that vision into reality.

On the occasion, PM Oli expressed serious concern over the increasing cases of coronavirus infection of late and urged one and all to apply precautions. In view of rising cases of the COVID-19, the PM was of the view that all citizens should be aware not to create the situation that again brings the country to a halt.

Also speaking at the same programme, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta assured government support for the promotion of the private sector.

Likewise, Chairman of NCC Rajeshkaji Shrestha said that country's economy is severely affected due to COVID-19 crisis and billions of rupees invested in tourism and some other sectors were at risk.

Source: National News Agency Nepal