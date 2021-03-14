General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said sustainable development goals (SDGS) would be achieved before 2030.

While addressing an inaugural ceremony of the 'provincial and local roads construction and improvement programme' organised by the Ministry of Federal Affairs today, the PM said there was much possibility that Nepal would meet the SDGs before the given time. He pledged to accelerate the pace of development in the country. "This inauguration marks the beginning of a national campaign, this is a historic moment and a campaign of pride. Thus, I appeal to the federal, provincial and local level governments for their substantive contribution to make the campaign successful.''

As he said, the programme aims to end people's hardship and give them the feeling of happiness by keeping their pursuit of safe, happy and prosperous life at first.

According to the PM, new roads would be safe and wider. Prevention of potential accidents to technical error in road construction will be the priority during the implementation of road projects ahead. "The government is working for the modernisation of agriculture and promotion of health and tourism sectors. It has also concentrated to the advancement of air transportation, roadways, and cable car. To build a helipad in every municipality and a pond are other priorities," PM Oli shared.

Stating that the country had become open-defecation-free, PM Oli opined that the social development could be taken to newer heights through physical development. Oli said Nepal is the first country in the South Asia to be transformed into a digital country, and is moving ahead in terms of modern technology.

He said, “Over 500,000 people have received vaccine against Covid-19. The concerned ministry is working towards it. The staffers are taking all necessary precaution and paying meticulous attention. The vaccination drive will be expedited in 210 units.”

On the occasion, Minister for Federal Affairs at Karnali Province Ganesh Thagunna shared that 392 local levels had demanded construction of road. A total of 4,000 km of pitch road would be constructed to link it with the national road network.

MoU was signed today among the representatives of 110 local levels lacking pitch road, provincial representatives and government of Nepal’s representatives, according to Thagunna.

Source: National News Agency Nepal