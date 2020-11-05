Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has sent a message of congratulations to Jacinda Ardern on her re-election as the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Sending a congratulatory message on Thursday, PM Oli wished successful tenure of office to Ardern and expressed the hope that Nepal-New Zealand relations would be further strengthened during her tenure of office.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali sent a message of congratulations to Nanaia Mahuta on her appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand.

In his message, Foreign Minister Gyawali expressed his desire to work closely with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of New Zealand to further enhance Nepal- New Zealand cooperation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal