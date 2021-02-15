Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has sent a congratulatory message today to the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi and has extended his best wishes for the continued peace and prosperity of the people of Italy.

Underlining the longstanding cordial relations subsisting between the two countries, Prime Minister Oli has expressed his desire to work closely with Prime Minister Draghi in productive areas such as trade and investment and towards strengthening people-to-people contacts in the years ahead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal