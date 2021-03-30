Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed grief over the demise of CPN (United) Chairperson Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar, and of Chairperson of Mohanyal Rural Municipality of Kailali, Nawal Singh Rawal.

Issuing separate condolence notes, PM Oli said the deaths of Manandhar and Rawal are huge loss to Nepal's communist movement. Both of them were committed and honest leader.

The 91-year-old Manandhar died at Patan Academy of Health Sciences while Rawal breathed his last at Annapurna Neuro Hosptial. He was 77.

PM Oli reminded the role the late Manandhar played in the struggle against autocratic Rana regime since the establishment of Nepal Communist. "In the joint democratic movement of 2046BS, Manandhar had played important role as the Chairperson of CPN (United) to make the movement successful," the PM said, adding that his role is unforgettable in the left and progressive movement of Nepal.

Manandhar is the first generation leader of Nepali communist movement.

Moreover, PM Oli expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of leader Rawal and party cadres in Kailali district.

Rawal was the candidate from then CPM ML in Kailali constituency-1 for the general election of 2056BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal