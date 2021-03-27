General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed grief over the demise of Nepali Congress central member, Nabindra Raj Joshi.

Issuing a condolence note on Saturday, PM Oli extended tributes to the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members, well-wishers, and leaders and cadres of the Nepali Congress. “Joshi was an honest and brave leader in the Nepali Congress who played significant role in Nepal’s democratic movement,” he remembered.

The former minister and Constituent Assembly member Joshi passed away at Norvic Hospital, Thapathali, Kathmandu, last night while undergoing treatment. He was twice the member of the Constituent Assembly and minister in the 2073 BS government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal