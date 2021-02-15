Trading

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the industrialists to pay more attention on increasing production and creating employment in the country.

Addressing the gathering of national industrialists organised by Nepal National Federation of Industries and Business here on Monday, Prime Minister Oli said, "Let's think and work on how to make best use of our land, forest and herbs. The government would fully support for the same. The government has determination to do something meaningful."

He further said that no sector should gain maximum benefits while another sector bears maximum losses at a time when there is adverse impact due to COVID-19.

Saying economic condition of Nepal has not fallen down despite adverse situation created by COVID-19, the PM mentioned that there is a situation where double-digit economic growth rate could be achieved within 2022 if this progress could be maintained.

He also urged the industrialists and entrepreneurs to go among the people with the activities carried out by the government.

Prime Minister Oli opined that there was a situation where many works could be carried out if some party leaders had supported the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal