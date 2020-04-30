business

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephone conversation with President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, and took note of the state of security and welfare of Nepalis in Israel.

Sharing the information in a tweet today, Prime Minister Oli said the Israeli President assured him of security of the Nepalis there, noting that they were living there as ‘relatives’ and hence there was no need to worry.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Oli has been communicating with the heads of state and government of various countries in order to ensure the security of Nepalis living and working in the respective country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal