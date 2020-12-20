General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held discussions with the chiefs of security bodies regarding the security concerns in the changing political scenario.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel were also present in the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, said PM Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa.

It is said that Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, Inspector General of Nepal Police Shailesh Thapa Chhetri, Inspector General of Armed Police Force Nepal Shailendra Khanal and Chief of National Investigation Department Ganesh Adhikari were present at the meeting.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari as per the recommendation made by Prime Minister with the decision of Nepal government (Council of Ministers) on Sunday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election dates. The election dates have been slated on April 30, 2021 and May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Police has directed the line agencies to apply high security alert citing the challenges in law and order in the wake of House dissolution in the country.

Spokesperson of Nepal Police Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said that the direction has been given for ensuring law and order and security alert.

Source: National News Agency Nepal