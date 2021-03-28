Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Sapkota held a meeting on Sunday afternoon. The two held discussions on forwarding important bills that are currently under discussion in the HoR.

According to Speaker Sapkota’s press coordinator Shreedhar Neupane, the meeting taken place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar dwelt upon making the HoR businesses more effective.

The House meeting is yet to enter into the key business after its restoration from the Supreme Court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal