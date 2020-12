General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Office of the Attorney General at Ramshahpath today.

Foundation stone for the building was laid on October 10, 2018 and it was constructed at a cost of Rs 736 million. The building was constructed under central project of National Reconstruction Authority.

On the occasion, three-day Third National Conference of public prosecutors was also inaugurated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal