Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has inaugurated the upgrading of six-lane road from Pulchowk to Gondrang here today. The inauguration was held near airport gate of Bharatpur Metropolis-10.

Even a stone inscription was unveiled on the occasion.

On the occasion, Director General at Department of Road, Keshab Kumar Sharma, shared detailed information about the upgrading of the roadway.

Road Division Office, Chitwan has said the road will be 6.08-km long. It will be upgraded by keeping in mind the urban beauty. It covers east-west highway falling in Bharatpur Metropolis.

PM Oli is scheduled to address a separate programme organized by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chitwan.

The Indo Sagun JB Butwal has been assigned contract for the upgrading to be completed in 28 months. The contract was made at Rs 1.12 billion, according to Chief of Division Office, Krishna Raj Adhikari.

Currently, there is 2-lane road from Tikauli Forest to Central Bus Terminal, and four-lane road from Central Bus Terminal to Rijal Chowk.

The structures raised in either side of the road are being conducted now.

The electricity cables are being laid underground.

Source: National News Agency Nepal