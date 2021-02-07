General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, also the Minister for Defence, on Sunday, inspected the Prithvi Narayan Shah Study Centre established at the Nepal Army Headquarters.

The Centre established on Paush 27 (January 11) is now opened for the researchers conducting study on nation builder, Nepal's unification and the related issues.

As stated, scholars at home and abroad can provide published and unpublished works on history, Prithvi Narayan Shah and unification to the Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal