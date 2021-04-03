General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today laid foundation stone for 165 road projects simultaneously amidst a special virtual programme held in the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar.

The total cost of these projects is Rs 57.10 billion and they are expected to complete within the three years. There will be one project in each electoral constituency.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister urged the respective ministries, departments and bodies concerned not to delay to implement the projects.

According to him, so far the areas of black-topped and upgraded roads since he assumed his office covered 3,512 kilometers. Likewise, 628 bridges (suspension bridges) have been constructed.

Minister for Transport and Physical Infrastructure Basant Nembang informed that in the past three years 3,512 kilometers of road of six lanes were being constructed. Similarly, construction of 3,300 kilometers of gravel road and opening of 1,686 kilometers of new tracks were underway.

The widening of the East-West Highway (four to six lanes) has kicked off, according to him. The Federal Government constructs 6.5 kilometers of road each day.

Ministers, members of House of Representatives and the National Assembly were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal