Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli need not take oath of office and secrecy again.

PM Oli was spared of taking the oath for second time after a single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, during preliminary hearing, refused to issue interim order in response to the writ petition filed challenging the PM Oli’s oath.

The order required submitting written response within 15 days through the Office of the Attorney General.

Senior advocate Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali and advocates Lokendra Oli, Nabaraj Adhikari, Santosh Bhandari and Raj Kumar Suwal on Monday registered separate four writ petitions against PM Oli's the first oath of office and secrecy.

The writ petition mentioned that the Prime Minister did not pronounce some words while taking oath of office and secrecy from the President, which is unconstitutional and that the oath of office and secrecy could not be taken using the word in own’s favour.

The writ sought nullification through an interim order of the (re) appointments of seven ministers who are not the members in the Federal Parliament. The court verdict states the issue would be discussed after it receives a reply in writing in regard with the matter.

The writ argued that the Prime Minister rejecting to say the words ‘I Vow’ while taking oath of office and secrecy from President Bidya Devi Bhandari was an insult to the Institution of the Presidency. The Prime Minister said ‘no need of this’ instead of ‘I Vow’ during the oath taking.

The Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Minister for Irrigation, Energy and Water Resources Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta, Minister for Urban Development Prabhu Shah, Minister for Water Supplies and Sanitation Manichandra Thapa, Minister for Employment and Social Security Gaurishankar Chaudhary and Minister for Youth and Sports Dawa Tamang among others were named as the defendants in the writ.

Source: National News Agency Nepal