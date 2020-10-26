General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli offered 'tika' and 'jamara' to his spouse Radhika Shakya on the occasion Bijaya Dashami, the 10th and last day of the Bada Dashain festival, today.

PM Oli offered tika and jamara to his spouse at the Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar as per the Vedic rituals.

The Head of the Government has decided not to offer tika to the public this year unlike in the previous year due to the wide spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

'Tika' is the mixture, in the paste form, of curd, rice grains and red vermillion powder and 'jamara' are the newly-sprouted shoots of maize or barley. The family elders put tika on the forehead of and give jamara to the juniors on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami as the blessings. The jamara and tika are considered auspicious and the blessings of the goddess Nawa Durga.

Source: National News Agency Nepal