Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has paid respects to the national luminary Mahaguru Phalgunanda on the occasion of the Mahaguru's 136th birth anniversary.

PM Oli took to the micro blogging site, Twitter, to express his high regards to the Mahaguru today.

"I express my high respects to the national icon and social reformer Mahaguru Phalgunanda on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary. On this occasion, I wish may mutual unity and goodwill be enhanced among all sisters and brothers from the Mahaguru's teachings and motivation," PM Oli wrote in his twitter post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal