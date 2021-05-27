Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government was effortful to protect the lives of the people in this critical hour caused by COVID-19 outbreak. While addressing the 22nd establishment day of the National Human Rights Council, virtually, PM Oli argued that the government was continuously effortful to control the pandemic and save the people.

He added that the government’s efforts alone made it possible to vaccinate the people despite the fact that Nepal has not produced vaccines of COVID-19.

He said because of its respect to human lives, the government has brought life-saving gas oxygen from China paying high price, adding that the gas cylinder of Rs 300/400 has cost Rs 50,000 per cylinder while bringing it from China.

He added that the government was always alert to create free and fearless environment to NHRC in the areas of safeguarding the human rights. He said that the government was respecting the NHRC recommendations and they were implemented.

PM Oli said the government was paying attention to control the organized crimes and ensure social justice and a dignified life to the citizens.

On the occasion, the NHRC chair Tapa Bahadur Magar opined that the government should effectively implement the NHRC report.

Source: National News Agency Nepal