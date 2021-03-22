Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has encouraged children to work to take ancestral knowledge, skill and resources to a new height.

Talking to a group of children who gathered from different parts of the country at his official residence at Baluwatar today to give their suggestions on the 10-year strategy related to children, Prime Minister Oli said that children should remember the contribution of their ancestors, understand it and contribute further to it. "You should create new records by being more creative", he said while urging the children to be honest towards their work.

He said children would able to do whatever they want if they work hard for it. Stating that the ancestors have invested a lot and made it easy for the people of the present generation, PM Oli said, "We, as the generation of such ancestors, should make progress through hard work."

On the occasion, the children suggested that there should be child-friendly environment in family and society, mandatory and meaningful participation of of child clubs in child related structures at the local level including school management committee. Likewise, all the local governments should implement child-friendly local governance.

They also suggested that local levels should allocate budget for promotion of child participation and to ensure inclusive participation of children for equal development of children while demanding endorsement of revised National Strategy related to child-friendly governance from the cabinet.

Regular child meeting at local level and its effective implementation, guarantee of balanced and nutritious food to all children was also demanded on the occasion.

The programme was organised by Consortium Nepal, an association of organisations working for child participation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal