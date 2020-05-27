General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is addressing the nation at 5:30 this evening.

The address to be made from the PM’s official residence at Baluwatar will go live through the state-owned Nepal Television, according to PM Oli’s press advisor Surya Thapa.

The 69-year-old Head of the Government, in his address, will touch on the contemporary issues of the country including the COVID-19 crisis.

Before this the PM had already addressed the nation thrice in the context of COVID-19 where the address was centered on the efforts made by the government to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal and how it was treating the infected ones.

Likewise, a meeting of the council of ministers is scheduled at Baluwatar today at 5.00 pm, according to Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal