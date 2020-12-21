General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address the nation at 3pm today regarding the latest political development, among other topics.

Nepal Television will give live coverage of the PM's address from the Prime Minister's residence at Baluwatar.

The Prime Minister will clarify about the newly developed political situation, including the announcement on Sunday of the date for the new general election with the dissolution of the House of Representatives, said Surya Thapa, the Prime Minister's press advisor.

Prime Minister and NCP Chair Oli held consultations with the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee members and outgoing lawmakers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal