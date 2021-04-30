Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stressed the need for the promotion and expansion of technical education for speedily realising the national goals of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis’.

The government has joined its every effort to provide livelihood education to citizens, he said while virtually inaugurating a newly constructed building for the information and technology in the premises of the technical training institute here on Friday built with financial assistance of USD 5 million from the Government of South Korea on Friday.

The country is at work to promote technical education, he said. The institute has been providing technical education and vocational training for the past two decades. So far, over 33,000 individuals have received vocational training from the institute.

The newly-constructed building houses a library.

Source: National News Agency Nepal