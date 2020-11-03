Trading

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli released an album of songs titled 'Farkin Meri Aaama' (Returns my mother) by Prem Nath Adhikari.

Releasing the album at a function held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar today, he lauded the effort made to unite the people through the medium of songs.

On a different note, the Prime Minister said that the Nepali territory of Lipulek, Kalapani and Limbiyadhura will be returned at any cost. "The Constitution was amended to include these territories in Nepal's territorial map."

Leader of the Rastriya Jansanskriti Mahasangh, Adhikari is currently the Chair of Sanskritik Sansthan (Rastriya Naachghar).

Source: National News Agency Nepal