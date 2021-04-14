Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called the Nepali people living in various countries across the globe to invest in Nepal by utilizing the present peaceful and favourable atmosphere.

PM Oli urged the non-resident Nepalis (NRN) to promote investment in Nepal while addressing them via Zoom platform from his official residence Baluwatar on the occasion of the New Year 2078.

"There are no problems such as strike in industry at present. Joint venture is encouraged in the mega development projects. You can relay this message to the investors from across the globe," PM Oli said, reminding that the NRN enjoys the rights except the political ones in Nepal.

He made it clear that the government does not discriminate the Nepalis irrespective of the countries they stay. "Present government is cordial and cooperative to the Nepali diaspora and wishes it retained the pride of being Nepali," he stressed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal