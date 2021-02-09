General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli went to the Election Commission today and acquired information regarding the preparations going on for the election to the House of Representatives.

On the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya briefed PM Oli on the overall situation including preparations for the election, the law and order and budget, among other topics. The government had on December 20 announced the date for the election to be conducted in two phases. The election will be held on April 30 and May 10 this year.

The Prime Minister visited the Election Commission today in connection with acquiring information regarding the preparations the election body has been making in the context of the forthcoming election to the House of Representatives, Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa told journalists.

According to him, the Prime Minister held discussions with the election commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner, on the preparations for the election, and thanked the Commission expressing satisfaction on the preparations it has been doing to that end.

Suggesting the Election Commission office-bearers to move ahead the election related works uninterrupted, Prime Minister gave assurances that all kinds of resources would be made available for that purpose and there would not be any shortage.

On the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya informed that the Election Commission had given a decision regarding the dispute of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on January 24 and another application was also received on February 2.

On this topic, PM Oli had asked about election laws related to this topic, the past practices and other topics.

PM's press advisor Thapa said the discussions centred on the preparations for the election as the PM visited the Election Commission mainly to acquire information regarding the works carried out by the Commission.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and NCP leaders, including former Speaker Subash Chandra Nembang, who has been assigned responsibility to liaise on the election matters by the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal