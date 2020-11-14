General

To be disseminated on November 15

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged one and all to be united for national prosperity and happiness.

In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Nepal Samb-1141 today, PM Oli said that unity among all can materialize the national campaign of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

The nation was entering in a new phase of neo-construction of physical and structural development through the institutional implementation of new constitution, read the message.

Likewise, PM Oli has urged to follow the health protocols while observing the festival in this critical time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling the propounder of Nepal Sambat Sankhadhar Sakhwa, PM Oli said that Sankhadhar made the people debt-free after repaying their debts in the valley then.

PM Oli further mentioned that diverse cultural and religious assets were the common property of all and they help promote our national unity.

PM Oli stated that such national assets were contributing to strengthen national unity and harmony even after dissecting the conspiracy practiced to disharmonize such a unity in the name of diversity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal