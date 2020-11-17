Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s scheduled visit to Taplejung district for various programme including inspecting border shared with China’s autonomous region, Tibet, has been put off. Earlier, Chief District Officer of Taplejung Jharendra Prasad Chapagain was informed about the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Oli to Taplejung for November 20 morning.

CDO Chapagain shared that the PM secretariat later informed him about the postponement of the PM’s visit to Taplejung. PM Oli was all set to fly for Taplejung to inspect the northern bordering area at Tiptala Bhanjyang and inaugurate the newly-constructed health unit office at Faktanglun rural municipality-6, Lelep on November 20.

Local peoples had erected welcome gates with the excitement to receive PM Oli at Dhunsa village which is located in the lap of Kanchanjunga Mountain, said Tasi Tenji Sherpa, a local.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal